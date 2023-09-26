Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (170 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

For more info on Lawrence, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Falcons.

Lawrence vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.67

17.67 Projected Passing Yards: 252.54

252.54 Projected Passing TDs: 1.68

1.68 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.25

18.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence Fantasy Performance

With 41.3 fantasy points in 2023 (13.8 per game), Lawrence is the 18th-ranked player at the QB position and 33rd among all players.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Lawrence completed 67.5% of his passes for 279 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with 12 rushing yards on the ground, good for 14.4 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Atlanta has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by four players this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

