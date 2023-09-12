Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will take on the team with last year's 18th-ranked passing defense, the Kansas City Chiefs (220.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Lawrence's next game against the Chiefs, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Lawrence vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.97

17.97 Projected Passing Yards: 241.98

241.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.27

19.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Lawrence 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Lawrence picked up 297.7 fantasy points (17.5 per game) -- sixth at his position, sixth in the league.

Lawrence accumulated 17.7 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 24 of 32 passes for 241 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with one interception, and ran for 21 yards on seven carries.

Lawrence accumulated 33.4 fantasy points -- 30-of-42 (71.4%), 368 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 7 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans).

In another good fantasy showing last season, Lawrence finished with 26.8 points -- 27-of-42 (64.3%), 318 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 21 yards in Week 15 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 17 against the Houston Texans, Lawrence finished with a season-low 4.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 17-of-21 (81%), 152 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Lawrence finished with 6.8 points -- 18-of-31 (58.1%), 133 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. That was in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Chiefs allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Kansas City last season, 12 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Chiefs allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Kansas City allowed six players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Chiefs allowed 26 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against Kansas City last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Chiefs allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Kansas City last season, eight players rushed for at least one TD.

The Chiefs allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

