Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the New York Giants and their 29th-ranked pass defense (277.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more information on Kelce, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Giants.

Thinking about playing Kelce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Kelce Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.59

42.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fourth with 8.4 fantasy points per game (16.8 total points). He is 103rd in fantasy points among all players.

Through two games this season, Kelce has racked up 16.8 total fantasy points, catching six balls (on 10 targets) for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce reeled in four balls on six targets for 61 yards, good for 6.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have given up a touchdown reception by three players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Giants' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Giants this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.