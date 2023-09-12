Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Kansas City Chiefs -- whose rushing defense was ranked eighth in the league last year (107.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Etienne for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and information for you below.

Etienne vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.59

11.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.46

66.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.59

15.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne 2022 Fantasy Performance

Etienne was 16th at his position, and 46th overall, with 170.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Etienne accumulated 16.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries, with one touchdown, and had 27 yards receiving on five catches (five targets).

In Week 9 last year against the Las Vegas Raiders, Etienne put up a season-high of 24.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: 28 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs.

Etienne accumulated 22.2 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos (24 carries, 156 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year, Etienne ended up with 0.3 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 3 yards. That happened in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Etienne picked up 3.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 32 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, his second-worst performance of the season.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Last year, Kansas City allowed four quarterbacks to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chiefs surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Kansas City allowed 12 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Chiefs allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Kansas City allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Chiefs allowed a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Kansas City gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Chiefs yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Kansas City last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Chiefs last year.

