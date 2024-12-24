Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will match up with the 23rd-ranked rushing defense of the Tennessee Titans (129.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Etienne for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Etienne vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.71

46.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.59

14.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne is currently the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position (170th overall), putting up 77.7 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 19.2 total fantasy points (6.4 per game), running the ball 27 times for 107 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 85 yards on 10 receptions (12 targets).

Etienne has 28.3 total fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 52 times for 180 yards with zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 103 yards on 16 catches (18 targets).

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Cleveland Browns, a matchup in which he posted 11.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (-0.1 points) in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, running for -1 yards on three carries.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed eight players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 18 players this year.

The Titans have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

