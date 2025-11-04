Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Running back Travis Etienne faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL (89.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Etienne, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Texans.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Etienne Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.36

77.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.67

16.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

With 88.9 fantasy points in 2025 (11.1 per game), Etienne is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 55th overall.

In his last three games, Etienne has put up 22.5 fantasy points (7.5 per game), rushing for 155 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 42 carries. He has also contributed 70 yards on 10 catches (13 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Etienne has posted 46.8 fantasy points (9.4 per game) over his last five games, running for 328 yards with one touchdown on 73 carries. He has also contributed 80 yards on 14 catches (19 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Etienne's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, as he tallied 18.5 fantasy points by hauling in one pass (on two targets) for one yard.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne's matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 5.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 27 yards on 12 carries on the day with four catches for 28 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Houston this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Texans have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

Only one player has run for more than one TD versus the Texans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.