Trail Blazers at Warriors Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Trail Blazers at Warriors Props and Best Bets

Deni Avdija is out today for the Blazers, and that pushes me to the under at this line of 227.5 points.

Avdija being out should help this be a low-scoring game as the Blazers are better on D without him and also much worse offensively.

According to PBP Stats, with Avdija off the court, Portland scores just 102.1 points per 100 possessions -- down from 119.2 with him on the floor. Meanwhile, opponents net 118.7 points per 100 with Avdija on the floor and score only 113.2 with him off the court.

It's likely to be a fairly average pace game, as well. Over the past 10 games, Portland is 20th in pace while Golden State is 14th.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

Shaedon Sharpe sees a huge usage-rate bump sans Avdija, and he can fill it up tonight.

With Avdija out, Sharpe's points prop is a little higher than usual, but I don't think it's high enough.

Per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, Sharpe owns a massive 39.1% usage rate with Avdija off the floor -- 7.8 percentage points higher than his season-long usage rate. In the split, Sharpe is pouring in 27.5 points per 36 minutes.

Sharpe has logged exactly 34 minutes in three consecutive games. As long as the game stays competitive -- Portland is a 10.5-point 'dog -- Sharpe should see quality minutes and handle a lot of the offensive burden for Portland.

The Warriors are just 23rd in defensive rating over the past 10 games, so the stars align for Sharpe to have a big scoring night.

I'm also intrigued by Sharpe to be the game's top scorer at +210. Stephen Curry is a -130 favorite in the market, and no one else has odds shorter than +500.

