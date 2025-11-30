Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-1) will try to extend an 11-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-11) on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Moda Center as big, 12.5-point favorites. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSOK. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 231.5 -769 +540

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (75.7%)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 10 times over 20 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have played 19 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 10 times out of 19 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 12 of 19 set point totals (63.2%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%). It has covered five times in 10 games at home and five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in five of 10 home games (50%). They've fared the same in road games, topping the total in five of 10 matchups (50%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (5-3-0) than on the road (4-7-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (five of eight), and 63.6% of the time away (seven of 11).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.9 boards.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, 1.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 2.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jaylin Williams is averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.5 points, 6.4 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 47.8% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gives the Trail Blazers 10.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in NBA).

Jerami Grant averages 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 21.8 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers receive 11.9 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.3 boards and 2.7 assists.

