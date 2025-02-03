Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily
The Portland Trail Blazers (20-29) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (25-23) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Suns
|-4.5
|229.5
|-186
|+156
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Suns win (61.2%)
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-30-1).
- Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 28-20-1 this season.
- Games involving the Suns have hit the over 24 times out of 49 chances this season.
- Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 24 times in 49 opportunities (49%).
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-14-0) than it has at home (7-16-1).
- Looking at point totals, the Suns hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 24 opportunities this season (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 24 opportunities (62.5%).
- Portland has been better against the spread on the road (14-9-1) than at home (14-11-0) this year.
- In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (15 of 25, 60%) than away (nine of 24, 37.5%).
Suns Leaders
- Devin Booker averages 25.9 points, 4 boards and 6.7 assists.
- Kevin Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones averages 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bradley Beal averages 16.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.
- Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Trail Blazers Leaders
- Deni Avdija averages 14.7 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
- Anfernee Simons averages 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.
- The Trail Blazers get 17.4 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- The Trail Blazers get 10.1 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.
