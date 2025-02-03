Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily

The Portland Trail Blazers (20-29) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (25-23) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 229.5 -186 +156

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (61.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-30-1).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 28-20-1 this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 24 times out of 49 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 24 times in 49 opportunities (49%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-14-0) than it has at home (7-16-1).

Looking at point totals, the Suns hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 24 opportunities this season (37.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 24 opportunities (62.5%).

Portland has been better against the spread on the road (14-9-1) than at home (14-11-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (15 of 25, 60%) than away (nine of 24, 37.5%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.9 points, 4 boards and 6.7 assists.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 11.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bradley Beal averages 16.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 14.7 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Anfernee Simons averages 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 14.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

The Trail Blazers get 17.4 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 10.1 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

