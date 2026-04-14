Trail Blazers vs. Suns Best Bets: 2 Picks and Props for Today's NBA Play-In Tournament

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Suns vs. Blazers Props and Betting Picks

Total Points Under Apr 15 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The under has cashed in 7 of Portland's last 8 road trips to Phoenix — a trend with real teeth. The Blazers have built their identity around defense since the All-Star break, ranking fourth in defensive rating in that stretch. When they committed defensively in their February 22 matchup with the Suns, the game finished 92–77 — one of the lowest-scoring games either team played all year.

This is also a Play-In elimination game, which historically produces tighter, more methodical basketball than regular-season form would suggest. Portland will likely look to control pace, force Phoenix into half-court sets, and lean on the size of Donovan Clingan in the paint.

Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Apr 15 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Portland has shown, in each of their three meetings versus the Suns this season, that they can make Phoenix deeply uncomfortable.

Phoenix is also 1–6 ATS over their last 7 games, so they're not playing all that well right now.

Portland's size, led by Clingan and a healthy Deni Avdija (24.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.7 APG on the season), creates matchup nightmares for a smaller Suns lineup. Portland is playing with genuine purpose. Avdija has been an All-Star-caliber player, and Shaedon Sharpe returned from a lengthy absence in time for this game.

The Blazers advanced in their only prior Play-In appearance, and they are an appealing underdog bet today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

