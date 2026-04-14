76ers vs. Magic NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

76ers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-37) are favored by 1.5 points against the Orlando Magic (45-37) on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video. The point total in the matchup is set at 220.5.

76ers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 220.5 -122 +104

76ers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (54.3%)

76ers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 40-40-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 82 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Magic games this season have gone over the total in 45 of 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (22-18-1) than it has in home games (18-22-1).

The 76ers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (48.8%) than games on the road (51.2%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (20-22-0) than on the road (17-23-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over 24 of 42 times at home (57.1%), and 21 of 40 on the road (52.5%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.2 points, 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Desmond Bane averages 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic are receiving 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Anthony Black.

Jalen Suggs averages 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

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