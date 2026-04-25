Trail Blazers vs. Spurs NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: ESPN

The San Antonio Spurs take a 2-1 series record into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Spurs are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which airs on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 218.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 218.5 -190 +160

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.5%)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 45 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 82 opportunities (51.2%).

In home games, San Antonio has a worse record against the spread (19-17-3) compared to its ATS record in road games (24-17-1).

The Spurs have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (45%) than away games (42.9%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (25 times out of 41) than on the road (17 of 41) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 12.1 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 11.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists per contest. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

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