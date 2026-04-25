Thunder vs. Suns: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 3

Top Bets at a Glance

Suns +9.5

Devin Booker Over 22.5 Points

Jalen Green Over 18.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Suns vs Thunder Props and Betting Picks

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Apr 25 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won by 35 and 13 on their home floor, but they now travel to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix for their first road game of this series. Going on the road in the postseason is a tall task for every team -- even the best ones.

The Phoenix Suns are a 45-win team that earned the 8 seed by beating Golden State in the Play-In. They are not a pushover and Game 2 was a competitive contest despite the 13-point gap in score.

Devin Booker averaged 23 points per game during the regular season, and Jalen Green — who is starting to play his best basketball after arriving from Houston — has scored 17 and 18 in the first two games despite playing against the league's best defense.

In their first home game of the series, the Suns will have crowd support that has been absent through the first two contests, and they'll doing everything in their power to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole. It should help that Thunder wing Jalen Williams is out.

All in all, I don't think Phoenix wins Game 3, but I like them to cover.

Devin Booker - Points Devin Booker Over Apr 25 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Booker has scored 23 and 21 in the two road games against Oklahoma City's elite defense. Those were performances in a building where OKC's deafening home crowd and their defensive rotations were at their most synchronized. At home in Phoenix, facing the same defense for the third time in the series, Booker's adjustments and familiarity with OKC's defensive coverages can translate into a more productive scoring night.

His career average in home playoff games is 29.1 points per contest, and he has never scored fewer than 24 in a home playoff game in his last two postseason runs.

The 22.5 threshold sits just above his two-game series average of 22. With Phoenix desperately needing a good performance to avoid a sweep, Booker's shot volume and offensive aggression should both spike.

The correlation to the spread leg is direct: Booker approaching or clearing 23 points means Phoenix's offense is functional and the Suns have a good chance to make this a competitive game.

Jalen Green - Points Jalen Green Over Apr 25 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through two games versus OKC, Green has been Phoenix's second-most reliable scorer, delivering 17 and 18 while taking more than 12 shots per game.

Even against the Thunder's top-tier D, Green can create separation off the bounce with an explosive first step, and he can be an elite isolation scorer late in the shot clock.

I expect Booker and Green to shoulder the volume for Phoenix as they try to get back in this series. That gives me confidence that both of them can go over their listed scoring line, something that would aid the Suns' chances of covering.

SGP Odds at Publication: +307

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

