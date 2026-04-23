Trail Blazers vs. Spurs NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 24

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Portland Trail Blazers are slight 1.5-point underdogs for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on Friday, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series is knotted up 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 220.5 -130 +110

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63.5%)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 43 times this season (43-34-4).

The Trail Blazers have 45 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, 36 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 51.2% of the time this season (42 of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-17-1) than it has in home games (19-17-3).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in 18 of 40 home games (45%), compared to 18 of 42 road games (42.9%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .488 (20-21-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than away (41.5%, 17 of 41).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 3.1 blocked shots (first in league).

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.2 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 12.1 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Jrue Holiday provides the Trail Blazers 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

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