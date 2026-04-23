Miami Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft Odds: Who Will Miami Pick at 11 and 30?

Who Will The Dolphins Select in the NFL Draft First Round?

Tonight is the night. The Miami Dolphins enter the 2026 NFL Draft armed with two first-round picks — No. 11 and No. 30 overall — and one of the most important mandates in franchise history: rebuild, and rebuild fast. With new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley steering the ship, Thursday night in Pittsburgh could define the Dolphins for the next decade.

Here's everything you need to know about who Miami might take — and what each pick means for the future in South Florida.

Why the Dolphins Are in Full Rebuild Mode

Before diving into the picks, the context matters. The Dolphins enter this draft in a painful transitional state. Gone are franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive mastermind Mike McDaniel, and the electrifying receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In their place: a new front office, a rebuilt coaching staff, and a calculated bet on quarterback Malik Willis.

Sullivan, who spent two decades evaluating talent in Green Bay's front office, signed Willis to a three-year deal after the Packers backup flashed elite efficiency during his limited opportunities. He completed nearly 79% of his passes over two seasons in Green Bay, but with only six career starts, he remains an unknown quantity as a full-time starter. Hafley and Sullivan have made clear they are building around Willis — which means equipping him quickly.

"I'm always gonna pick up the phone," Sullivan said earlier this month when asked about his draft approach. "But it's probably fair to say we're more likely to move back than up. I think we need all 11 picks."

The Dolphins own 11 total selections — including an extraordinary four picks in the third round — and with the largest dead cap hit in NFL history weighing on the books (a $99 million charge from the Tagovailoa split), they cannot afford to miss.

Miami Dolphins Pick No. 11: The Wide Receiver Argument

Wide receiver is the loudest need Miami will carry into the first round tonight, and the draft board may cooperate perfectly.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon is the name that keeps coming up in Dolphins circles at No. 11. The USC product visited Miami in the pre-draft process and has been consistently mocked to the Dolphins by analysts across the industry. He is arguably the most polished slot receiver in this class — a technically refined route runner with elite body control and the competitive toughness to produce on Day 1.

At 5'11" and thickly built, Lemon isn't going to win on size, and scouts have noted he lacks top-end NFL athleticism. But his football IQ and instincts are first-round caliber. His ceiling is consistently compared to Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown — a high-volume, high-efficiency slot weapon who makes offenses run.

For an offense that desperately needs to give Willis reliable, underneath targets to work through his progression, Lemon makes enormous sense. He would be the kind of trusted safety valve that can eat 100 targets in Year 1 while the supporting cast develops.

FanDuel Betting Angle: Lemon's odds to go in the top 15 have been shortening all week as Miami connections gain traction. Keep an eye on first-receiver-selected markets as well.

Miami Dolphins Pick No. 30: The Big Body WR Option

If Miami goes defense at 11, the receiver question doesn't disappear — it just shifts to No. 30. And there could be a premier option waiting.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Denzel Boston is a receiver with legitimate WR1 upside, and if he's still on the board at 30, the Dolphins would be getting tremendous value. At 6'4" and 212 pounds with excellent acceleration for his size, Boston is a true outside "X" receiver — the kind of red-zone weapon and contested-catch specialist that Miami doesn't currently have on their roster.

Boston recorded 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season at Washington, posting a 76.9% contested catch rate that ranked among the best in the country. His route fluidity, hand-eye coordination, and willingness to block (77.1 PFF run block grade) give him a complete profile. He follows in a distinguished Washington receiver pipeline that includes Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan.

For Willis — a mobile, big-armed quarterback who thrives on contested throws and deep balls — Boston would be an ideal complement. A Lemon-and-Boston receiver room would give Miami instant answers at both slot and outside, solving the biggest offensive need of the rebuild in one draft night.

PFF has Boston ranked 20th on their big board, meaning No. 30 represents outstanding value if he's available.

The Defensive Alternative: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Not everyone believes Miami goes receiver at 11. Head coach Jeff Hafley is a former defensive coordinator with deep roots in the secondary, and some analysts believe the Dolphins will prioritize building a dominant defense around him.

Enter Mansoor Delane, the LSU cornerback who visited Miami in early April and is widely considered one of the cleanest defensive prospects in the entire class. He led the SEC in forced incompletions last season (11), and his footwork and hip fluidity are among the best in a cornerback class that is drawing rave reviews.

At 5'11" and 192 pounds, Delane is a precise technician who mirrors receivers at the line with crisp footwork and plays the ball with excellent instincts. His profile draws a striking parallel to Amon-Ra St. Brown at receiver — technically elite, high floor, immediate impact.

If Sullivan and Hafley believe the receiver need can be addressed at 30 (or with their second-round pick at 43), taking the best cornerback in the class at 11 is a defensible and compelling approach. Particularly given how much Hafley's defensive identity relies on elite DB play.

The Big Picture: What Should Dolphins Fans Expect Tonight?

Here's how the most likely scenarios break down heading into Round 1:

Scenario A — Double Receiver: Miami takes Lemon at 11, Boston at 30. Addresses the biggest offensive need twice in one night. Gives Willis two legitimate starting receivers. This is what PFF's final mock draft projects, calling it Miami's response to a "skill-position crisis."

Scenario B — Defense Then Offense: Miami takes Delane at 11 (cornerback), then Boston or KC Concepcion at 30. Reflects Hafley's defensive background and builds the secondary first, trusting Day 2 picks to add receiver depth.

Scenario C — Best Player Available: Sullivan has emphasized a "best player available" philosophy, straight from his Green Bay days. If a blue-chip offensive tackle or edge rusher falls to 11, don't be shocked if Miami ignores positional need entirely.

Sullivan himself has hinted at building "inside out" — offensive and defensive line first — which could mean a surprise selection at either pick.

FanDuel Research Pick Prediction

At No. 11, we lean Makai Lemon. The pre-draft visit, the fit with Malik Willis's game, and the urgency to add a reliable pass-catcher in Year 1 of a rebuild all point to the USC receiver. Sullivan's Green Bay background also leans toward drafting high-usage, high-efficiency skill players who make life easier for a developing quarterback.

At No. 30, we lean Denzel Boston. If Lemon goes at 11, Boston is the perfect complement — a long, physical "X" receiver who gives Willis a different tool in the toolbox and a legitimate red zone threat for years to come. If Miami goes defensive at 11, Boston at 30 becomes almost certain.

Either way, expect the Dolphins to walk out of Pittsburgh tonight with at least one receiver on their hands — and a rebuilt foundation for an offense that desperately needs it.

Stay on top of every Dolphins pick, prop bet odds, and fantasy football implications all weekend long at FanDuel Research.

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