Rockets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 24

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Los Angeles Lakers bring a 0-2 lead into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Rockets are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which airs on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 205.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9.5 205.5 -391 +310

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (67.8%)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 35-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 45-36-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 39 times.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this year (43 of 82 games with a set point total).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (19-22-0) than it has in home games (16-25-0).

The Rockets have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 41 home matchups (39%). In away games, they have hit the over in 23 of 41 games (56.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.585, 24-16-1 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have gone over more frequently at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26 points, 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.4% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, LeBron James provides the Lakers 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Lakers get 12.5 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Per game, Rui Hachimura gives the Lakers 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Lakers get 8.4 points per game from Luke Kennard, plus 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.