NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 23

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.35% win probability)

Knicks (50.35% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -112, Hawks -104

Knicks -112, Hawks -104 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.02% win probability)

Raptors (51.02% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -154, Raptors +130

Cavaliers -154, Raptors +130 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.54% win probability)

Timberwolves (55.54% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)

Nuggets (-1.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -130, Timberwolves +110

Nuggets -130, Timberwolves +110 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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