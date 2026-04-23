FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 23

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a New York Knicks squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (50.35% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -112, Hawks -104
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.02% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -154, Raptors +130
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (55.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-1.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -130, Timberwolves +110
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup