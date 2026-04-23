76ers vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 24

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 215.5 -270 +220

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (62.7%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 49-32-1 against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 82 games this season, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Celtics have hit the over 30 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Boston has performed worse at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 26 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in the same percentage of games at home as road tilts (36.6%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (22-18-1) than at home (18-22-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over less frequently at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than away (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 boards and 3.3 assists.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 65.3% from the field (third in NBA).

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (third in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, VJ Edgecombe provides the 76ers 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers get 13.4 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The 76ers get 6.4 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

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