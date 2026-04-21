Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: NBA Best Bets, Prediction and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama Over 28.5 Points (-102)

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 Rebounds (-118)

San Antonio Spurs -11.5 (-114)

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Spurs vs Blazers Props, Prediction and Betting Picks

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Over Apr 22 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The 28.5-point line asks Victor Wembanyama to come within six points of his Game 1 total. Given his current form and the matchup dynamics, that is a reasonable expectation for the San Antonio Spurs' superstar even accounting for natural regression from his 5-for-6 three-point shooting night.

The critical point here is that Wembanyama does not need to replicate his three-point efficiency to clear 28.5. He can get there in multiple ways — through free throws, mid-range pull-ups, and post-ups where the Portland Trail Blazers have no answer for him. Donovan Clingan, Portland's best rim protector, played only 21 minutes in Game 1 because Wembanyama's gravity and mobility made Clingan a defensive liability rather than an asset.

Wembanyama averaged 25.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 3.1 APG this season on 51.2% from the floor — elite production as the regular season baseline

He scored at least 34 points in four of his final five regular-season games before the playoffs

Prior to Game 1, Portland's last matchup with Wembanyama came on December 21, 2024, and that lack of familiarity with a once-in-a-generation skill set was evident in Game 1 as Wemby dominated

If Portland adjusts by trying to force Wembanyama away from the three-point line in Game 2, he can simply plays more minutes in closer situations and generates his scoring in different ways

San Antonio is 33-8 at home, and the Frost Bank Center crowd will generate the intensity that fuels Wembanyama's most dominant performances

Victor Wembanyama - Rebounds Victor Wembanyama Over Apr 22 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most reliable prop in Wembanyama's toolkit right now. He hauled in 13-plus rebounds in seven of his final eight regular-season games, and Portland's frontcourt has no one capable of matching his length and positioning on the glass.

Clingan is a strong rebounder in theory, but when he is limited to 21 minutes because Wembanyama is too difficult to guard in the pick-and-roll for Clingan to stay on the floor, the gap widens dramatically. Portland will give up offensive rebounds, defensive boards, and transition opportunities at an above-average rate for a team facing Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is averaging 11.5 RPG this season

In his three career regular-season games against Portland, Wembanyama has averaged 12.3 rebounds per game

Portland's rotation does not feature a legitimate high-motor rebounder who can compete with Wembanyama for a full game. Wemby's length creates tap-out and tip-in opportunities that no Trail Blazer can regularly contest

After a quiet Game 1 on the glass (five rebounds), Wemby may come out with more focus on rebounding

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs Apr 22 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The correlated anchor. When Wembanyama posts a 30-plus point, 10-plus rebound game, it puts San Antonio in a spot to win comfortably. Their defensive depth means Portland cannot generate the sustained scoring runs necessary to keep games tight, and the combination of Fox, Castle, Champagnie, and Vassell give San Antonio several legitimate scoring threats.

The Spurs are 51-14 SU as betting favorites and 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Portland is 15-32 SU as an underdog this season

San Antonio's bench depth, led by Keldon Johnson at 13.2 PPG and Julian Champagnie at 11.1 PPG on 38.1% from three, gives them a two-unit scoring advantage that compounds throughout the game

Portland shot 26% from three in Game 1. San Antonio's defensive structure — anchored by Wembanyama's shot-altering presence in the paint — should continue to give them fits

SGP Odds at Publication: +505

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

