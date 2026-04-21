Rockets vs. Lakers: NBA Best Bets, Prediction and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Deandre Ayton Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds

Alperen Sengun Over 19.5 Points

Los Angeles Lakers +5.0

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Lakers vs Rockets Props, Prediction and Betting Picks

Deandre Ayton - Pts + Reb Deandre Ayton Over Apr 22 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Deandre Ayton delivered one of the most quietly commanding performances of the entire opening weekend in Game 1, finishing with 19 points on an efficient 8-of-10 from the floor, 11 rebounds, two assists, and a block in 35 minutes. That is a 30-combined PR game against a Houston Rockets frontcourt headlined by Alperen Sengun — clearing today's 21.5 threshold by a sizable amount.

The conditions that produced that performance are not going anywhere in Game 2. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both still sidelined, Ayton steps into an elevated role as the only reliable interior scoring option on a roster leaning heavily on perimeter shooting from Kennard, Smart, and Hachimura. LeBron will continue to orchestrate the offense as the primary creator, and his feel for the big man is excellent — Ayton's 19-point outing in Game 1 was engineered in part by James, who found his big man often.

Ayton has posted double-digit rebounds in four of his last five games heading into the playoffs, and LA has almost no choice but to give him big minutes against Houston's size.

Recent regular-season form backs this up convincingly — Ayton posted 22 points and 10 rebounds against Utah, 21 points and 5 rebounds against Golden State, and 18 points and 9 rebounds against Cleveland in three of his most recent outings before the playoffs began

With Durant's status still uncertain as a game-time decision, the Rockets' interior defensive structure is compromised. Without KD's length as a weak-side deterrent, opposing big men see cleaner catch-and-finish opportunities in the paint

Houston's adjusted game plan for today will likely focus on Kennard more aggressively. That defensive attention toward the perimeter can free up Ayton's catch-and-finish angles near the rim

Alperen Sengun - Points Alperen Sengun Over Apr 22 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alperen Sengun might be the most important Rocket on the floor -- regardless of Durant's status -- and his Game 1 performance was impacted by poor shot quality and team-wide dysfunction without their primary creator. In Game 2, Sengun should be more aggressive as Houston needs a better showing from its All-Star center.

Sengun averaged 20.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 6.2 APG this season — he is a 20-plus point scorer on a regular basis and the Rockets simply cannot afford another team-wide poor offensive showing in Game 2.

Sengun had plenty of opportunity in the series opener, getting 19 shots. If that usage sticks, he's bound to shoot better than what he did on Sunday (6 for 19)

With Durant's status uncertain, Sengun may become the focal point of Houston's half-court offense once again, and this is a quality matchup against a Los Angeles Lakers defense that was roughly league average this campaign

Spread Betting Los Angeles Lakers Apr 22 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Lakers are getting five points as the home team after winning Game 1 on their own floor. The market seems to be accounting for a Durant return, which isn't confirmed as of Tuesday morning. Plus, LA already proved it could beat Houston without Reaves and Doncic.

Los Angeles is 24-16-1 ATS at home this season

Houston is 17-24 ATS as a betting favorite this season

The Lakers shot 60.6% from the floor in Game 1. That's not going to last over the long haul, but Houston's defense had problems keeping this makeshift, unpredictable Lakers group from getting good looks

The Lakers are still +200 underdogs to win the series. Realistically, assuming Reaves and Luka are out the whole series, LA's best chance to prevail involves doing everything in its power to win their home games

SGP Odds at Publication: +518

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

