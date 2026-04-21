76ers vs. Celtics: NBA Best Bets, Prediction and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Jayson Tatum Over 23.5 Points (-114)

Jaylen Brown Over 25.5 Points (-132)

Celtics -14.0 (-114)

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Celtics vs 76ers Props, Prediction and Betting Picks

Jayson Tatum - Points Jayson Tatum Over Apr 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in Game 1, and he did it in a dominant fashion that made it look effortless. He scored 21 of those 25 points in the first half alone before the Boston Celtics took their foot off the gas with the game well in hand. The critical context here is that Tatum never really had to work for his points in Game 1 — he was efficient and controlled, not extended. In Game 2 with the same team, the same matchups, and the same absence of Joel Embiid creating easy driving lanes for Tatum, the conditions are identical or better.

Tatum has posted 10 double-doubles in just 17 games since returning from his Achilles injury on March 6, showing he is operating at near-peak form

He averaged 27.0 PPG before his injury last season and is tracking toward that level again

Philadelphia 76ers starting center Andre Drummond posted a -19 in 21 minutes in Game 1 and doesn't offer the rim protection Embiid can

The 76ers have zero answer for Tatum in the mid-range and at the free-throw line extended, the two zones where he generates the majority of his scoring

With Embiid out, Philadelphia's lane defense is nonexistent. Tatum should be able to draw fouls, attack the rim, and use his size advantage over any wing assigned to him

Jaylen Brown - Points Jaylen Brown Over Apr 21 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting in Game 1, the 50th time he and Tatum each scored at least 20 in the same postseason game — the second most by a Celtics duo behind Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. That milestone is not a coincidence. It reflects how these two are built to succeed in tandem when the matchup is favorable.

In a dominant series opener, Boston distributed the ball to 12 players and rested their starters for a good chunk of the fourth quarter. Brown and Tatum should have more extended runs together in Game 2, assuming it's not super lopsided again.

Brown is averaging 24.8 PPG this season and has been Boston's de facto first option in the 62 games that Tatum missed this year

He brings elite athleticism that Philadelphia's perimeter defenders — Tyrese Maxey and Paul George primarily — cannot match physically

Brown's role as the secondary ballhandler expands significantly in the playoffs where half-court execution is prioritized over transition offense

Philadelphia went 11-28 ATS as underdogs this season, meaning they surrender points regularly in games like these

This is the correlated anchor leg. When both Tatum and Brown score over 20+ points each, it increases the chances that the Celtics win by a significant margin. Against a 76ers team starting Andre Drummond and relying on Tyrese Maxey as a one-man offense with no Embiid, the Celtics can cover once again in Game 2.

Boston is 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS when favored by at least 12 points at home this season

The Celtics connected on 16 three-pointers in Game 1 and shot 50% as a team. Their spacing advantage over Philadelphia is large

The 76ers were 2-5 ATS in their last seven games entering the playoffs

Philadelphia has no answer for Boston's five-out spacing offense, and with Drummond unable to guard the perimeter, Boston should continue to generate open threes

SGP Odds at Publication: +591

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

