Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (15-48) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -8.5 236.5 -350 +280

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (67.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 34-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 28 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 34 times out of 63 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 29 of 63 opportunities (46%).

Against the spread, Portland has fared better when playing at home, covering 18 times in 31 home games, and 16 times in 33 road games.

At home, the Trail Blazers go over the total 64.5% of the time (20 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 42.4% of road games (14 of 33 contests).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .531 (17-15-0). On the road, it is .355 (11-20-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 16 of 32) compared to away (41.9%, 13 of 31).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.4 points, 7 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.9 points, 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 boards and 6.4 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Andrew Nembhard averages 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He is also making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Pacers get 11.1 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Pacers receive 9.2 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Pacers are getting 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

