High Point vs Winthrop College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big South Tournament Championship

The No. 2 seed Winthrop Eagles (23-10, 13-3 Big South) are in the Big South championship game against the No. 1 High Point Panthers (29-4, 15-1 Big South). The title game is on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

High Point vs. Winthrop Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Arena: Freedom Hall Civic Center

Before making a bet on Sunday's High Point-Winthrop spread (High Point -6.5) or over/under (164.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

High Point vs. Winthrop: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

High Point has covered 14 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Winthrop has covered 13 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

High Point (13-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (48.1%) than Winthrop (4-1) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (80%).

The Panthers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in nine opportunities in road games.

This year, the Eagles are 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

High Point has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big South action, Winthrop is 6-12-0 this year.

High Point vs. Winthrop: Moneyline Betting Stats

High Point has been victorious in 25, or 86.2%, of the 29 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Panthers have come away with a win 24 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 or better on the moneyline.

Winthrop has gone 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Eagles have played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer without claiming a victory.

High Point has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

High Point vs. Winthrop Head-to-Head Comparison

High Point's +655 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 89.9 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

Terry Anderson leads High Point, averaging 16 points per game (215th in the nation).

Winthrop puts up 83.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 75 per contest (216th in college basketball). It has a +293 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Logan Duncomb leads Winthrop, recording 18.3 points per game (78th in college basketball).

The 32.9 rebounds per game the Panthers average rank 120th in college basketball, and are 2.9 more than the 30 their opponents collect per contest.

Cam'Ron Fletcher leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball action).

The Eagles pull down 36.9 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Duncomb tops the Eagles with 8.9 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball).

High Point scores 111.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball), while giving up 86.6 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

The Eagles' 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 73rd in college basketball, and the 91.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 87th in college basketball.

