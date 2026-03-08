Lakers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (38-25) are 3-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (41-23) Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Lakers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -3 227.5 -148 +126

Lakers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (54%)

Lakers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 34-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 63 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 30 times out of 63 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over 33 times in 63 opportunities (52.4%).

New York has a better record against the spread at home (21-11-0) than it does in road games (13-18-1).

When playing at home, the Knicks exceed the total 46.9% of the time (15 of 32 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (15 of 32 contests).

This season, Los Angeles is 16-14-1 at home against the spread (.516 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-15-0 ATS (.531).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61.3%, 19 of 31) compared to on the road (43.8%, 14 of 32).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson averages 26.2 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 4 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Doncic gives the Lakers 32.5 points, 7.8 boards and 8.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.6 boards and 7 assists per game. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gives the Lakers 12.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Lakers are getting 9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

