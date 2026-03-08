Nebraska vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) after losing three road games in a row.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nebraska vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nebraska win (75.7%)
See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Nebraska-Iowa spread (Nebraska -7.5) or over/under (132.5 points).
Nebraska vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this season.
- Iowa has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Nebraska (6-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Iowa (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-3-0) than they have at home (7-10-0).
- This season, the Hawkeyes are 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).
- Nebraska is 11-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.
- Iowa is 9-10-0 against the spread in Big Ten action this year.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison
- Nebraska was 116th in the country in points scored (76 per game) and 199th in points allowed (72.6) last season.
- Nebraska was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last year.
- Nebraska was 124th in college basketball in assists (14.2 per game) last season.
- With 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last year, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in college basketball, respectively.
- Iowa had to lean on its offense, which ranked 16th-best in college basketball (82.5 points per game), last season, as it ranked 16th-worst in college basketball defensively with just 79.7 points allowed per contest.
- Iowa ranked 21st-worst in the nation with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it pulled down 29.7 rebounds per game (310th-ranked in college basketball).
- Iowa piled up assists last year, ranking third-best in the country with 18.3 per contest.
- Last year Iowa averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).
