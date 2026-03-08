Nebraska vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) after losing three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (75.7%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Sunday's Nebraska-Iowa spread (Nebraska -7.5) or over/under (132.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered 16 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Iowa has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Nebraska (6-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Iowa (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (7-3-0) than they have at home (7-10-0).

This season, the Hawkeyes are 10-7-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Nebraska is 11-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Iowa is 9-10-0 against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska was 116th in the country in points scored (76 per game) and 199th in points allowed (72.6) last season.

Nebraska was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2) last year.

Nebraska was 124th in college basketball in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

With 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last year, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in college basketball, respectively.

Iowa had to lean on its offense, which ranked 16th-best in college basketball (82.5 points per game), last season, as it ranked 16th-worst in college basketball defensively with just 79.7 points allowed per contest.

Iowa ranked 21st-worst in the nation with 34.4 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it pulled down 29.7 rebounds per game (310th-ranked in college basketball).

Iowa piled up assists last year, ranking third-best in the country with 18.3 per contest.

Last year Iowa averaged 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!