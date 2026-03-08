Suns vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

The Charlotte Hornets (32-32) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend a 10-game road winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (36-27) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at PHX Arena. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Suns vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 218.5 -174 +146

Suns vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (52.7%)

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 40 times over 64 games with a set spread.

The Suns have 37 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

This season, 25 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 63 chances.

Suns games this year have eclipsed the over/under 26 times in 63 opportunities (41.3%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 31 home games, and 22 times in 33 road games.

The Hornets have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 31 home matchups (32.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 33 games (45.5%).

Phoenix has been better against the spread away (18-10-1) than at home (19-14-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over 12 of 34 times at home (35.3%), and 14 of 29 on the road (48.3%).

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made treys (second in NBA).

Miles Bridges averages 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in league).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8.4 points, 1.8 assists and 8.8 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 4 boards and 6 assists per game. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (10th in NBA).

Per game, Royce O'Neale gets the Suns 9.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Grayson Allen averages 17.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Oso Ighodaro provides the Suns 6 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

