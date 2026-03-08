Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs (46-17) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (39-23) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 224.5 -190 +160

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (65%)

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Spurs are 32-26-4 against the spread this season.

The Rockets are 27-35-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 25 times out of 62 chances.

Rockets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 43.5% of the time (27 out of 62 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse at home, covering 13 times in 29 home games, and 19 times in 34 road games.

The Spurs have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (41.4%) than road games (38.2%).

This season, Houston is 10-19-0 at home against the spread (.345 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-16-0 ATS (.515).

Rockets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (10 times out of 29) than away (17 of 33) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.2 points, 4.9 boards and 7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.4 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets.

Per game, Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 20.5 points, 9.1 boards and 6.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Rockets are receiving 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Per game, Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 15.3 points, 6.9 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.3 assists. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

