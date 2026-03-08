UNC Wilmington vs Campbell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 1 seed UNC Wilmington Seahawks (26-5, 15-3 CAA) square off in the CAA tournament against the No. 9 seed Campbell Fighting Camels (15-17, 8-10 CAA) on Sunday at CareFirst Arena, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

UNC Wilmington-Campbell spread (UNC Wilmington -7.5) or over/under (150.5 points)

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNC Wilmington has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Campbell has covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

UNC Wilmington (6-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Campbell (4-4) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Seahawks have played worse at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

Against the spread, the Fighting Camels have performed better at home (7-5-0) than away (9-7-0).

UNC Wilmington is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Campbell has 12 wins against the spread in 19 CAA games this season.

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell: Moneyline Betting Stats

UNC Wilmington has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (88%) in those games.

This season, the Seahawks have been victorious 15 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Campbell has won 18.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-13).

The Fighting Camels are 1-7 (winning only 12.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNC Wilmington has a 73.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UNC Wilmington vs. Campbell Head-to-Head Comparison

UNC Wilmington scored 79.2 points per game and allowed 70.3 last season, making them 53rd in the nation offensively and 122nd on defense.

Last year, UNC Wilmington was 17th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.1 per game) and 22nd-best in rebounds conceded (27.9).

UNC Wilmington was 61st in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

Last season, UNC Wilmington was 120th in the country in turnovers committed (10.5 per game) and 215th in turnovers forced (10.9).

With 70.2 points per game on offense, Campbell ranked 275th in the nation last season. On defense, it gave up 67.8 points per contest, which ranked 55th in college basketball.

Campbell grabbed 28.9 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Last year Campbell ranked 196th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.4 per game.

Last season Campbell averaged 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

