Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (17-54) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (35-37) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on KUNP and YES. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -14.5 219.5 -1205 +750

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (72.5%)

Trail Blazers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 38-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 71 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over 38 times out of 71 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 32 of 71 set point totals (45.1%).

Portland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-14-0) than it does on the road (18-20-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 22 times in 34 opportunities this season (64.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 38 opportunities (42.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a better winning percentage at home (.457, 16-18-1 record) than on the road (.444, 16-18-2).

Nets games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 35) than on the road (14 of 36) this year.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan averages 12.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16 points, 4.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 11.8 points, 7.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are receiving 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Per game, Danny Wolf gives the Nets 8.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Terance Mann's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the floor.

Ziaire Williams averages 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

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