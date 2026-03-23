Magic vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSIN and FDSFL

The Indiana Pacers (15-56) will attempt to halt a 16-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (38-32) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 23, 2026 as 13-point underdogs. The Magic have lost four games in a row. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Magic vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -13 233.5 -847 +590

Magic vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (82.6%)

Magic vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 31 times in 70 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have played 71 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over 37 times out of 71 chances.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 71 opportunities (49.3%).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (17-19-0) than it has in road games (14-20-0).

The Magic have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 34 games (52.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.543, 19-16-0 record) than away (.333, 12-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more frequently at home (18 of 35, 51.4%) than on the road (17 of 36, 47.2%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists and 8.5 rebounds.

Desmond Bane averages 20.4 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 39% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Tristan da Silva's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam provides the Pacers 23.8 points, 6.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers are receiving 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game from Andrew Nembhard.

Jarace Walker averages 11.5 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Pacers receive 9.2 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.3 boards and 5.1 assists.

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