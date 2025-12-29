Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Dallas Mavericks (12-21) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-19) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -1.5 234.5 -118 +100

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (51.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 16 times over 32 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 14-18-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 18 times out of 33 chances this season.

The Mavericks have gone over the point total 51.5% of the time this year (17 of 33 games with a set point total).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-7-0) than it has in road affairs (8-9-0).

In terms of point totals, the Trail Blazers hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total eight times in 15 opportunities this season (53.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 17 opportunities (58.8%).

This year, Dallas is 9-8-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-10-0 ATS (.333).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (nine of 18), and 53.3% of the time on the road (eight of 15).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 assists and 7.1 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 22 points, 2.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Kris Murray is averaging 5.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are receiving 15.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

The Mavericks receive 13.3 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.7 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Anthony Davis.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.5 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor.

