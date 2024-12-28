Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (20-11) are favored by 4.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (10-20) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on KATU and KFAA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -4.5 224 -184 +154

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (72.7%)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 19 times in 31 games with a set spread.

In the Trail Blazers' 30 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 30 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (15 out of 30 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse when playing at home, covering nine times in 15 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.

The Mavericks have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (33.3%) than games on the road (68.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than away (.438, 7-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over nine of 14 times at home (64.3%), and six of 16 away (37.5%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving averages 23.8 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.2 points, 7.7 boards and 2.2 assists.

Dereck Lively is averaging 8.7 points, 7.8 boards and 2.5 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 13 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 44.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 17 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 15 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1 block.

The Trail Blazers are getting 14.5 points, 10.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

