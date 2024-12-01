Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 1

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and KFAA

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-12) are underdogs (by 7 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7 227.5 -290 +235

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (71.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 12-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 12-7-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 11 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

When playing at home, Dallas owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.600).

The Mavericks have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than road tilts (70%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than away (6-4-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (four of nine, 44.4%) than on the road (four of 11, 36.4%).

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 7.6 boards and 7.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 12.4 points, 1.3 assists and 6.9 boards.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.4 points, 2.1 assists and 9 boards.

Naji Marshall is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 11.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Jerami Grant averages 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Deandre Ayton provides the Trail Blazers 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

