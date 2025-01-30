Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (24-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (18-29) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 211.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -5.5 211.5 -215 +180

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (68.9%)

Trail Blazers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 24 times in 48 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers are 26-20-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Magic have hit the over 20 times out of 47 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 23 of 47 set point totals (48.9%).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 24 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 24 opportunities in away games.

At home, the Magic exceed the total 37.5% of the time (nine of 24 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 45.8% of games (11 of 24).

Portland has been better against the spread away (14-9-1) than at home (12-11-0) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (60.9%, 14 of 23) than away (37.5%, nine of 24).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds.

Anthony Black is averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.5 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 31.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 14.9 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Anfernee Simons averages 18.5 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 17.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 10 points, 5.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 56.4% of his shots from the field.

