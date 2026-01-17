Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-15) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 33.6 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Deni Avdija (13th in the NBA with 26.1 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (20-22) on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Moda Center. The Lakers are 2.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV. The point total in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 224.5 -136 +116

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (54.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 23 times over 42 games with a set spread.

The Lakers are 20-18-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 21 times out of 39 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the point total 24 times in 39 opportunities (61.5%).

When playing at home, Portland has a better record against the spread (13-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-11-0).

In terms of point totals, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 11 times in 21 opportunities this season (52.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 21 opportunities (47.6%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .474 (9-9-1). On the road, it is .550 (11-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have gone over more often at home (15 of 19, 78.9%) than on the road (nine of 20, 45%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija is averaging 26.1 points, 6.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 10.9 points, 10.7 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jerami Grant is averaging 19.8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Per game, Doncic gives the Lakers 33.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 8.7 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is draining 68% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Per game, LeBron James gives the Lakers 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 6.9 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Jake Laravia provides the Lakers 10 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Marcus Smart averages 9.4 points, 3.1 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

