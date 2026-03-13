Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday, March 13, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP, KJZZ, and Jazz+

Northwest Division foes meet when the Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) host the Utah Jazz (20-46) at Moda Center, starting at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2026. The Trail Blazers are 12.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -12.5 234.5 -769 +540

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (67.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have gone 36-30-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 35-31-0 against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

The Jazz have hit the over 57.6% of the time this year (38 of 66 games with a set point total).

Portland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-13-0) than it does in away games (16-17-0).

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 21 of 33 home matchups (63.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 14 of 33 games (42.4%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (18-16-0). On the road, it is .531 (17-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over 24 of 34 times at home (70.6%), and 14 of 32 away (43.8%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.8 points, 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jerami Grant is averaging 19 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 boards.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George is averaging 23.6 points, 3.7 boards and 6.1 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz get 10.5 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists per contest. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz receive 12.5 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Jazz are getting 13.1 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Brice Sensabaugh.

