Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-34) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) at Moda Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSE. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 229.5 -162 +136

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (63.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a record of 40-24-1 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 65 games this year, they have 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 53.8% of the time this year (35 of 65 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread on the road (22-12-0) than it has in home games (18-12-1).

When playing at home, the Hornets exceed the over/under 32.3% of the time (10 of 31 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 44.1% of games (15 of 34).

This year, Portland is 19-13-0 at home against the spread (.594 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-17-0 ATS (.485).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 21 of 32 times at home (65.6%), and 14 of 33 on the road (42.4%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, 3.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.6 points, 3.4 assists and 5 rebounds.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 63.8% from the floor.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gives the Trail Blazers 24.3 points, 7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 11.8 points per game from Donovan Clingan, plus 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jerami Grant averages 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Jrue Holiday gives the Trail Blazers 16.8 points, 4.5 boards and 6.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

