Bucks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Bucks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (37-27) play the Milwaukee Bucks (27-36) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI, AZFamily, and Suns+. The over/under in the matchup is 217.5.

Bucks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 217.5 -120 +102

Bucks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (61.4%)

Bucks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 38 times in 64 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 28-35-0 this season.

Suns games have gone over the total 26 times out of 63 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 27 times in 63 opportunities (42.9%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in away games (18-10-1) than it has in home games (20-14-1).

Looking at point totals, the Suns hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 35 opportunities this season (34.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has had better results on the road (14-17-0) than at home (14-18-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more often at home (17 of 32, 53.1%) than on the road (10 of 31, 32.3%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 24.9 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 boards.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen averages 17.5 points, 3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 40.5% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Oso Ighodaro is averaging 6 points, 2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is draining 63.7% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 6.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 46% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2 treys.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Bucks are getting 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

