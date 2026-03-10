Cincinnati vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 9 seed Cincinnati Bearcats (17-14, 9-9 Big 12) are taking on the No. 16 seed Utah Utes (10-21, 2-16 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center, at 3 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Cincinnati vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (84%)

Cincinnati is an 11.5-point favorite over Utah on Tuesday and the total has been set at 138.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has put together a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Cincinnati (3-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Utah (7-3) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (70%).

At home, the Bearcats sport a better record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-7-0).

The Utes have been better against the spread on the road (8-3-0) than at home (4-13-0) this season.

Cincinnati's record against the spread in conference games is 9-9-0.

Utah is 9-9-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this season.

Cincinnati vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Cincinnati has come away with 14 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Bearcats have been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -629 or shorter on the moneyline.

Utah has gone 3-17 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 15% of those games).

The Utes have a 2-10 record (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +450 or longer.

Cincinnati has an implied victory probability of 86.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Cincinnati has a +177 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. It is putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball and is allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 37th in college basketball.

Baba's 13.4 points per game lead Cincinnati and rank 499th in college basketball.

Utah's -145 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.6 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 79.3 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Terrence Brown paces Utah, recording 19.8 points per game (38th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Bearcats average rank 80th in the nation, and are 2.8 more than the 31.1 their opponents pull down per contest.

Miller is 14th in college basketball action with 10.1 rebounds per game to lead the Bearcats.

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Utes accumulate rank 298th in the nation, 1.5 fewer than the 31.2 their opponents grab.

Keanu Dawes is 43rd in the nation with 8.7 rebounds per game, leading the Utes.

Cincinnati averages 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (253rd in college basketball), and allows 87.1 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

The Utes rank 200th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 343rd defensively with 103.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!