SMU vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 11 seed SMU Mustangs (19-12, 8-10 ACC) will square off against the No. 14 seed Syracuse Orange (15-16, 6-12 ACC) in the ACC tournament Tuesday at Spectrum Center, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

SMU vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

SMU vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: SMU win (69.9%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Tuesday's SMU-Syracuse spread (SMU -4.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

SMU vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SMU has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Syracuse has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

Syracuse covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than SMU covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (42.9%).

The Mustangs have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 11 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Orange have an identical winning percentage (.444) at home (8-10-0 record) and on the road (4-5-0).

SMU has beaten the spread seven times in 18 conference games.

Syracuse has beaten the spread eight times in 18 ACC games.

SMU vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

SMU has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Mustangs have a mark of 13-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -194 or better on the moneyline.

Syracuse has won 21.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-11).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, the Orange have a 1-8 record (winning just 11.1% of their games).

SMU has an implied victory probability of 66% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

SMU vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

SMU has a +205 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 85 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and is allowing 78.4 per outing to rank 305th in college basketball.

Kevin Miller's 19.4 points per game lead SMU and are 48th in the nation.

Syracuse outscores opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 75.2 points per game, 197th in college basketball, and conceding 73.9 per contest, 183rd in college basketball) and has a +41 scoring differential.

Donnie Freeman's team-leading 17 points per game rank him 158th in college basketball.

The Mustangs grab 34.1 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Samet Yigitoglu averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 88th in college basketball) to lead the Mustangs.

The Orange lose the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. They collect 30.8 rebounds per game, 245th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.3.

Freeman averages 7.4 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) to lead the Orange.

SMU ranks 49th in college basketball with 104 points scored per 100 possessions, and 205th in college basketball defensively with 95.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Orange rank 213th in college basketball with 96.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 165th defensively with 94.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!