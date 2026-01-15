Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-22) are 4-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks (20-22) at Moda Center on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4 229.5 -174 +146

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (51.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a game 21 times this season (21-21-0).

In the Trail Blazers' 41 games this year, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have gone over the total 22 times out of 41 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 51.2% of the time (21 out of 41 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (14-10-0) than it has in home games (7-11-0).

The Hawks have gone over the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in eight of 18 home matchups (44.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 14 of 24 games (58.3%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (12-8-0) than on the road (10-11-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over 11 of 20 times at home (55%), and 10 of 21 away (47.6%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16 points, 7.9 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 26.1 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 21.5 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 10.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks (10th in NBA).

The Trail Blazers receive 12.9 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 boards and 2.7 assists.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 20 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.