Towson vs Hampton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 7 seed Towson Tigers (17-14, 9-9 CAA) face off against the No. 10 seed Hampton Pirates (13-18, 7-11 CAA) in the CAA tournament Saturday at CareFirst Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Towson vs. Hampton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Towson vs. Hampton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Towson win (66.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Towson (-6.5) versus Hampton on Saturday. The total is set at 129.5 points for this game.

Towson vs. Hampton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Towson has covered 13 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Hampton has covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

Towson covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Hampton covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (60%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed better when playing at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

The Pirates' winning percentage against the spread at home is .800 (8-2-0). On the road, it is .571 (8-6-0).

Towson has seven wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Hampton has 10 wins against the spread in 18 CAA games this season.

Towson vs. Hampton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Towson has won in 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Tigers have won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -285 or better on the moneyline.

Hampton has compiled a 4-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer, the Pirates have a record of 1-8 (11.1%).

Towson has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Towson vs. Hampton Head-to-Head Comparison

Towson averages 68.8 points per game (330th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (21st in college basketball). It has a +78 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Tyler Tejada leads Towson, recording 16.3 points per game (197th in college basketball).

Hampton puts up 70 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (93rd in college basketball). It has a -21 scoring differential.

Michael Eley's team-leading 12.5 points per game rank him 619th in the nation.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They record 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.2 per contest.

Caleb Embeya leads the Tigers with six rebounds per game (280th in college basketball action).

The Pirates rank 230th in college basketball at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.7 their opponents average.

Xzavier Long's 9.6 rebounds per game lead the Pirates and rank 18th in college basketball.

Towson ranks 306th in college basketball with 92.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 43rd in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Pirates rank 298th in college basketball with 92.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 133rd defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

