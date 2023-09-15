Toledo vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Toledo Rockets taking on the San Jose State Spartans.

Toledo vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-313) | San Jose State: (+250)

Toledo: (-313) | San Jose State: (+250) Spread: Toledo: -7.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +7.5 (-110)

Toledo: -7.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +7.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Toledo is unbeaten against the spread this year.

One of Toledo's one games this season has gone over the point total.

San Jose State has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or greater, San Jose State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Every San Jose State game has gone over the point total this year.

Toledo vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (76.8%)

Toledo vs San Jose State Point Spread

San Jose State is the underdog by 7.5 points against Toledo. San Jose State is -110 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -110.

Toledo vs San Jose State Over/Under

The over/under for the Toledo versus San Jose State game on September 16 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Toledo vs San Jose State Moneyline

Toledo is a -313 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose State is a +250 underdog.

Toledo vs. San Jose State Points Insights

The Rockets had an average implied point total of 33.8 last season, which is 1.8 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (32).

Last season, Toledo scored more than 32 points in six games.

The average implied point total last season for the Spartans (30.2) is 5.2 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (25).

San Jose State put up more than 25 points one time last year.

