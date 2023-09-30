Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Toledo: (-610) | Northern Illinois: (+440)

Toledo: (-610) | Northern Illinois: (+440) Spread: Toledo: -12.5 (-112) | Northern Illinois: +12.5 (-108)

Toledo: -12.5 (-112) | Northern Illinois: +12.5 (-108) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Toledo has posted one win against the spread this season.

Toledo has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Toledo's three games have hit the over.

Northern Illinois has but one win versus the spread this year.

Northern Illinois is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year.

Two Northern Illinois games (of four) have hit the over this season.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (86.2%)

Toledo is favored by 12.5 points against Northern Illinois. Toledo is -112 to cover the spread, while Northern Illinois is -108.

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Toledo-Northern Illinois matchup on September 30, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

The Toledo vs Northern Illinois moneyline has Toledo as a -610 favorite, while Northern Illinois is a +440 underdog.

Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Toledo 42.3 13 20.3 48 51.5 2 4 Northern Illinois 15.8 126 23.8 64 51.8 1 4

