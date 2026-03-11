Toledo vs Bowling Green College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 4 seed Toledo Rockets (17-14, 11-7 MAC) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed Bowling Green Falcons (18-13, 9-9 MAC) in the MAC tournament on Thursday at Rocket Arena, at 1:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Arena: Rocket Arena

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green win (50.9%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Toledo (-1.5) versus Bowling Green on Thursday. The total has been set at 152.5 points for this game.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Bowling Green has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Toledo is 7-10 against the spread compared to the 2-5 ATS record Bowling Green puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Rockets own a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (9-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Falcons have a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

Toledo has 12 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Bowling Green's MAC record against the spread is 7-11-0.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Moneyline Betting Stats

Toledo has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

This season, the Rockets have come away with a win 11 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -113 or shorter on the moneyline.

Bowling Green has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. Bowling Green has finished 1-6 in those games.

The Falcons have a record of 1-6 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (14.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toledo has a 53.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Head-to-Head Comparison

Toledo's +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (257th in college basketball).

Sonny Wilson's 17.4 points per game lead Toledo and rank 133rd in the nation.

Bowling Green puts up 81.5 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (109th in college basketball). It has a +313 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Bowling Green's leading scorer, Javontae Campbell, ranks 63rd in the nation, scoring 18.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 271st in the country at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents average.

Sean Craig is 123rd in college basketball action with 7.3 rebounds per game to lead the Rockets.

The Falcons win the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are grabbing 32.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5.

Sam Towns tops the Falcons with 7.3 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball).

Toledo ranks 66th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 231st in college basketball defensively with 97.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Falcons rank 73rd in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th defensively with 89.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

