2024 Toledo Football Odds and Schedule

The Toledo Rockets, who are currently unranked, are 2-0 on the season. For additional info on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Toledo 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Duquesne Aug. 29 W 49-10 Rockets (-27.5) 52.5 2 UMass Sept. 7 W 38-23 Rockets (-17.5) 51.5 3 @ Mississippi State Sept. 14 - Bulldogs (-12.5) 59.5 4 @ Western Kentucky Sept. 21 - - - 6 Miami (OH) Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Buffalo Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Northern Illinois Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Toledo Last Game

The Rockets get ready for their next game after a 38-23 win over the UMass Minutemen in their most recent outing. In that game against the Minutemen, Tucker Gleason had 175 yards on 8-of-23 passing (34.8%) for the Rockets, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 34 yards. In the running game, Willie Shaw III totaled 25 rushing yards on eight carries (3.1 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Junior Vandeross III had 115 yards on three catches (38.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Toledo Betting Insights

Toledo has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

