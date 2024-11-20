menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/20/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/20/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pelicans at Cavaliers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov 21 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (65.2%)

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandon Boston Jr.Brandon Boston Jr.
SGTrey Murphy IIIBrandon Ingram
SFBrandon IngramJavonte Green
PFJavonte GreenTrey Murphy III
CYves MissiYves Missi

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac Okoro* (Q)Sam Merrill
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Bulls at Bucks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Milwaukee Bucks
Nov 21 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (68.8%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFPatrick Williams (Q)Patrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGA.J. Green*Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

76ers at Grizzlies

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 21 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.2%)

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJared McCainKyle Lowry
SGKelly Oubre*Jared McCain
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CJoel EmbiidJoel Embiid

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScotty Pippen Jr.Scotty Pippen Jr.
SGDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
SFSanti Aldama*Jaylen Wells
PFBrandon ClarkeBrandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Blazers at Thunder

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Portland Trail Blazers
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov 21 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (86.8%)

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScoot HendersonScoot Henderson
SGShaedon SharpeShaedon Sharpe
SFToumani CamaraToumani Camara
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDonovan ClinganDonovan Clingan

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason WallaceCason Wallace
SFIsaiah Joe* (Q)Luguentz Dort
PFLuguentz DortAaron Wiggins
CJalen WilliamsJalen Williams

Pacers at Rockets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Indiana Pacers
@
Houston Rockets
Nov 21 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (64.1%)

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGBen Sheppard* (Q)Bennedict Mathurin
SFBennedict MathurinJarace Walker
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles Turner* (Q)Enrique Freeman

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen Green (Q)Jalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Hawks at Warriors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Atlanta Hawks
@
Golden State Warriors
Nov 21 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (77.3%)

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherGarrison Mathews
PFJalen Johnson* (Q)Zaccharie Risacher
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen Curry (Q)Stephen Curry
SGMoses Moody*Lindy Waters III
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Knicks at Suns

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New York Knicks
@
Phoenix Suns
Nov 21 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Suns (54.3%)

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFRoyce O'Neale*Ryan Dunn
PFRyan DunnOso Ighodaro
CJusuf Nurkic* (Q)Mason Plumlee

Magic at Clippers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Nov 21 3:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Clippers (62.6%)

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFTristan Da SilvaTristan Da Silva
PFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFAmir Coffey*Norman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

