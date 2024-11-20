Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/20/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pelicans at Cavaliers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (65.2%)
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Trey Murphy III
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Javonte Green
|PF
|Javonte Green
|Trey Murphy III
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro* (Q)
|Sam Merrill
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Bulls at Bucks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Bucks (68.8%)
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams (Q)
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|A.J. Green*
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
76ers at Grizzlies
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.2%)
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jared McCain
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Kelly Oubre*
|Jared McCain
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Joel Embiid
|Joel Embiid
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Santi Aldama*
|Jaylen Wells
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Blazers at Thunder
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Thunder (86.8%)
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scoot Henderson
|Scoot Henderson
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SF
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Donovan Clingan
|Donovan Clingan
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Isaiah Joe* (Q)
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Luguentz Dort
|Aaron Wiggins
|C
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
Pacers at Rockets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Rockets (64.1%)
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Ben Sheppard* (Q)
|Bennedict Mathurin
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Jarace Walker
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner* (Q)
|Enrique Freeman
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green (Q)
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Hawks at Warriors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Warriors (77.3%)
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Garrison Mathews
|PF
|Jalen Johnson* (Q)
|Zaccharie Risacher
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry (Q)
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Moses Moody*
|Lindy Waters III
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Knicks at Suns
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Suns (54.3%)
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Royce O'Neale*
|Ryan Dunn
|PF
|Ryan Dunn
|Oso Ighodaro
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic* (Q)
|Mason Plumlee
Magic at Clippers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Clippers (62.6%)
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Tristan Da Silva
|Tristan Da Silva
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Amir Coffey*
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
