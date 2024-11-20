Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Wednesday 11/20/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pelicans at Cavaliers

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (65.2%)

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandon Boston Jr. Brandon Boston Jr. SG Trey Murphy III Brandon Ingram SF Brandon Ingram Javonte Green PF Javonte Green Trey Murphy III C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro* (Q) Sam Merrill PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Bulls at Bucks

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (68.8%)

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams (Q) Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG A.J. Green* Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

76ers at Grizzlies

numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.2%)

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jared McCain Kyle Lowry SG Kelly Oubre* Jared McCain SF Paul George Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Joel Embiid Joel Embiid

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane Desmond Bane SF Santi Aldama* Jaylen Wells PF Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Blazers at Thunder

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (86.8%)

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scoot Henderson Scoot Henderson SG Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Donovan Clingan Donovan Clingan

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace Cason Wallace SF Isaiah Joe* (Q) Luguentz Dort PF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins C Jalen Williams Jalen Williams

Pacers at Rockets

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (64.1%)

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Ben Sheppard* (Q) Bennedict Mathurin SF Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner* (Q) Enrique Freeman

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green (Q) Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Hawks at Warriors

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (77.3%)

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Garrison Mathews PF Jalen Johnson* (Q) Zaccharie Risacher C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry (Q) Stephen Curry SG Moses Moody* Lindy Waters III SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Knicks at Suns

numberFire Prediction: Suns (54.3%)

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Royce O'Neale* Ryan Dunn PF Ryan Dunn Oso Ighodaro C Jusuf Nurkic* (Q) Mason Plumlee

Magic at Clippers

numberFire Prediction: Clippers (62.6%)

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Tristan Da Silva Tristan Da Silva PF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Amir Coffey* Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

