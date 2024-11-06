menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 11/6/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 11/6/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Detroit at Charlotte

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Detroit Pistons
@
Charlotte Hornets
Nov 7 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon Miller (Q)Brandon Miller
PFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
CGrant Williams*Taj Gibson

Orlando at Indiana

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Indiana Pacers
Nov 7 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnthony Black*Jalen Suggs
SGJalen SuggsKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFKentavious Caldwell-PopeFranz Wagner
PFFranz WagnerTristan Da Silva
CMoritz Wagner*Goga Bitadze

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew Nembhard (Q)Andrew Nembhard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

New York at Atlanta

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

New York Knicks
@
Atlanta Hawks
Nov 7 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae Young (Q)Trae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Golden State at Boston

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Boston Celtics
Nov 7 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGGary Payton IIGary Payton II
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
PFAl HorfordAl Horford
CNeemias QuetaNeemias Queta

LA Lakers at Memphis

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 7 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo Russell (Q)D'Angelo Russell
SGAustin Reaves (Q)Austin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
SFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.
CZach EdeyZach Edey

San Antonio at Houston

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

San Antonio Spurs
@
Houston Rockets
Nov 7 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
SFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
PFKeldon Johnson*Jeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon Brooks (Q)Dillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Cleveland at New Orleans

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Nov 7 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac OkoroIsaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJose AlvaradoJose Alvarado
SGJordan Hawkins* (Q)Brandon Boston Jr.
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion Williamson* (Q)Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
CYves MissiYves Missi

Chicago at Dallas

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
Dallas Mavericks
Nov 7 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJosh Giddey (Q)Josh Giddey
SGCoby WhiteCoby White
SFZach LaVine* (Q)Ayo Dosunmu
PFPatrick Williams (Q)Patrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFNaji Marshall*PJ Washington
CDaniel GaffordDaniel Gafford

Oklahoma City at Denver

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
Denver Nuggets
Nov 7 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGLuguentz DortCason Wallace
SFJalen WilliamsLuguentz Dort
PFAaron Wiggins*Jalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGRussell WestbrookRussell Westbrook
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFPeyton Watson*Aaron Gordon
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Miami at Phoenix

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Miami Heat
@
Phoenix Suns
Nov 7 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFNikola JovicNikola Jovic
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal (Q)Bradley Beal
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Toronto at Sacramento

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Toronto Raptors
@
Sacramento Kings
Nov 7 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGImmanuel Quickley* (Q)Davion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin Huerter* (Q)Keon Ellis
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Philadelphia at LA Clippers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Nov 7 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul George (Q)Paul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CAndre DrummondAndre Drummond

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

