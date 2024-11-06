Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 11/6/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Detroit at Charlotte

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller (Q) Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges C Grant Williams* Taj Gibson

Orlando at Indiana

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anthony Black* Jalen Suggs SG Jalen Suggs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner PF Franz Wagner Tristan Da Silva C Moritz Wagner* Goga Bitadze

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard (Q) Andrew Nembhard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

New York at Atlanta

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young (Q) Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Golden State at Boston

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Gary Payton II Gary Payton II SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum PF Al Horford Al Horford C Neemias Queta Neemias Queta

LA Lakers at Memphis

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell (Q) D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves (Q) Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells SF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. C Zach Edey Zach Edey

San Antonio at Houston

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie SF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes PF Keldon Johnson* Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks (Q) Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Cleveland at New Orleans

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jose Alvarado Jose Alvarado SG Jordan Hawkins* (Q) Brandon Boston Jr. SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson* (Q) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Chicago at Dallas

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Josh Giddey (Q) Josh Giddey SG Coby White Coby White SF Zach LaVine* (Q) Ayo Dosunmu PF Patrick Williams (Q) Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF Naji Marshall* PJ Washington C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

Oklahoma City at Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Luguentz Dort PF Aaron Wiggins* Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Peyton Watson* Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Miami at Phoenix

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Nikola Jovic Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal (Q) Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Toronto at Sacramento

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Immanuel Quickley* (Q) Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter* (Q) Keon Ellis SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Philadelphia at LA Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George (Q) Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Andre Drummond Andre Drummond

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

