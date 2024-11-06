Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 11/6/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Detroit at Charlotte
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller (Q)
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Grant Williams*
|Taj Gibson
Orlando at Indiana
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anthony Black*
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Tristan Da Silva
|C
|Moritz Wagner*
|Goga Bitadze
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard (Q)
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
New York at Atlanta
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young (Q)
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Golden State at Boston
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Gary Payton II
|Gary Payton II
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
|C
|Neemias Queta
|Neemias Queta
LA Lakers at Memphis
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell (Q)
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves (Q)
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|SF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Zach Edey
|Zach Edey
San Antonio at Houston
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Keldon Johnson*
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks (Q)
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Cleveland at New Orleans
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jose Alvarado
|Jose Alvarado
|SG
|Jordan Hawkins* (Q)
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson* (Q)
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Chicago at Dallas
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Josh Giddey (Q)
|Josh Giddey
|SG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SF
|Zach LaVine* (Q)
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PF
|Patrick Williams (Q)
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|Naji Marshall*
|PJ Washington
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Gafford
Oklahoma City at Denver
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Luguentz Dort
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Aaron Wiggins*
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|Russell Westbrook
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Peyton Watson*
|Aaron Gordon
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Miami at Phoenix
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Nikola Jovic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal (Q)
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Toronto at Sacramento
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley* (Q)
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter* (Q)
|Keon Ellis
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Philadelphia at LA Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George (Q)
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Andre Drummond
|Andre Drummond
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
