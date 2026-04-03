Best NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday 4/3/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are today's best MLB home run predictions?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Friday showcases 15 games, and several of them feature strong starting-pitcher matchups or weak top-of-order offenses, which is exactly what you want for No Run First Inning bets.

For NRFI, I care most about three things: whether the starters miss bats early, whether the top of each lineup is actually dangerous one through three, and whether the game environment suppresses early scoring. Friday gives us several clean spots.

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This is my favorite NRFI on the slate because the pitcher edge is massive on one side and the offensive floor is low on the other. MLB lists Dylan Cease for Toronto and Grant Taylor for Chicago. Cease enters with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts, while the White Sox come in 1-5 and still project as one of the weakest offenses on the board.

Chicago’s lineup lacks a truly intimidating top three right now, and that matters in the first inning. Toronto can score, but Taylor’s number is workable for one inning if he throws strikes, and Rate Field is not as frightening for a one-frame under as it is over a full game. This is one of the cleaner “one starter dominates, the other just needs to survive the first three hitters” spots.

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Coors usually scares bettors away from NRFI, but first-inning props are often more about pitcher quality than venue. It will be Aaron Nola against Michael Lorenzen, and while I do not trust Lorenzen over a full game, I do trust him enough to navigate one inning before the Phillies see him twice. Nola is the bigger reason to bet this, given Colorado’s lineup quality and overall 2-4 start.

The Rockies’ top-end bats can always ruin a first inning, but they are still a lineup I’d rather fade than back against a pitcher with Nola’s command profile. On the other side, Philadelphia is dangerous, but its first-inning scoring is not so overwhelming that I would automatically YRFI every Coors game. At the right price, there is still NRFI value here.

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This is one of the best pure pitching matchups for a first inning. MLB lists Nolan McLean for the Mets and Tyler Mahle for the Giants. The bigger point, though, is offensive shape: New York is talented but has been uneven, while San Francisco’s offense has been one of the softest in the league early, averaging just 2.33 runs per game in a series preview published today.

The Mets’ pitching staff has also been excellent early, carrying a 2.50 ERA into the series according to that same preview. Oracle Park helps the NRFI case as well, since it remains one of the better run-suppression environments on the slate. With both offenses still looking for rhythm, this is a strong first-inning under spot.

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This one is a little more aggressive because both teams have been competent offensively, but the pitching case is strong enough. MLB lists Chad Patrick for Milwaukee and Luinder Avila for Kansas City. A series preview published today notes the Royals’ rotation has been excellent, carrying a 1.98 ERA, while Milwaukee’s bullpen has been the stronger unit on its side and the Brewers are also missing some key bats, including Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn.

Kansas City’s lineup is still dangerous because of Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, but this is a spot where the first inning can stay scoreless even if the full game opens up later. With the game in Kauffman and neither side profiling as a must-play YRFI team, I like the early under.

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The matchup here is Bryan Woo vs. Reid Detmers, and both pitchers already have 9 strikeouts on the season. That alone puts this game on the NRFI radar.

The Angels have some first-inning damage potential because Trout is still Trout, but they are not a deep top-of-order nightmare, and Seattle’s road offense is solid rather than overwhelming in the opening frame. This is another spot where I like the starting-pitcher quality more than I fear the top of the lineups.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.