NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/8/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Indiana at Charlotte

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Indiana Pacers
@
Charlotte Hornets
Nov 9 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew Nembhard (Q)Andrew Nembhard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon Miller (Q)Brandon Miller
PFGrant Williams* (Q)Miles Bridges
CTaj GibsonTaj Gibson

Atlanta at Detroit

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Atlanta Hawks
@
Detroit Pistons
Nov 9 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGDyson DanielsDyson Daniels
SFZaccharie RisacherZaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CIsaiah Stewart*Jalen Duren

New Orleans at Orlando

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Orlando Magic
Nov 9 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJose Alvarado (Q)Jose Alvarado
SGBrandon Boston Jr.*Jordan Hawkins
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion Williamson (Q)Zion Williamson
CYves MissiYves Missi

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnthony Black*Jalen Suggs
SGJalen SuggsKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFKentavious Caldwell-PopeFranz Wagner
PFFranz WagnerTristan Da Silva
CMoritz Wagner*Goga Bitadze

Brooklyn at Boston

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
Boston Celtics
Nov 9 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
CBen Simmons* (Q)Nicolas Claxton

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
PFNeemias QuetaAl Horford
CAl HorfordNeemias Queta

Milwaukee at New York

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Milwaukee Bucks
@
New York Knicks
Nov 9 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGGary Trent Jr.*Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo (Q)Giannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Golden State at Cleveland

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Nov 9 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGBrandin Podziemski* (Q)Moses Moody
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFDraymond Green (Q)Draymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean Wade* (Q)Isaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Phoenix at Dallas

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Phoenix Suns
@
Dallas Mavericks
Nov 9 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley Beal (Q)Bradley Beal
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie IrvingKyrie Irving
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFNaji Marshall*PJ Washington
CDaniel GaffordDaniel Gafford

Washington at Memphis

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Washington Wizards
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 9 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGCarlton CarringtonCarlton Carrington
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFKyshawn GeorgeKyshawn George
CAlexandre SarrAlexandre Sarr

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScotty Pippen Jr.*Ja Morant
SGJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
SFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.
CZach EdeyZach Edey

Houston at Oklahoma City

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Houston Rockets
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Nov 9 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGLuguentz DortIsaiah Joe
SFJalen WilliamsLuguentz Dort
PFAaron Wiggins*Jalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

Miami at Denver

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Miami Heat
@
Denver Nuggets
Nov 9 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFNikola JovicNikola Jovic
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal Murray* (Q)Russell Westbrook
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFPeyton WatsonPeyton Watson
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Portland at Minnesota

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Portland Trail Blazers
@
Minnesota Timberwolves
Nov 9 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni AvdijaDeni Avdija
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGMike ConleyMike Conley
SGAnthony EdwardsAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDanielsJaden McDaniels
PFJulius RandleJulius Randle
CRudy GobertRudy Gobert

Philadelphia at LA Lakers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Los Angeles Lakers
Nov 9 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyle Lowry*Tyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CAndre DrummondAndre Drummond

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo Russell (Q)D'Angelo Russell
SGAustin Reaves (Q)Austin Reaves
SFRui Hachimura* (Q)Max Christie
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis* (Q)Jaxson Hayes

LA Clippers at Sacramento

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Los Angeles Clippers
@
Sacramento Kings
Nov 9 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannNorman Powell
SFNorman PowellTerance Mann
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGKevin HuerterKevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

