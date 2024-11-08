Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/8/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Indiana at Charlotte
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard (Q)
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller (Q)
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Grant Williams* (Q)
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Taj Gibson
|Taj Gibson
Atlanta at Detroit
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Dyson Daniels
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Isaiah Stewart*
|Jalen Duren
New Orleans at Orlando
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jose Alvarado (Q)
|Jose Alvarado
|SG
|Brandon Boston Jr.*
|Jordan Hawkins
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson (Q)
|Zion Williamson
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anthony Black*
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Franz Wagner
|Tristan Da Silva
|C
|Moritz Wagner*
|Goga Bitadze
Brooklyn at Boston
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|C
|Ben Simmons* (Q)
|Nicolas Claxton
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Neemias Queta
|Al Horford
|C
|Al Horford
|Neemias Queta
Milwaukee at New York
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.*
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q)
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Golden State at Cleveland
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski* (Q)
|Moses Moody
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Draymond Green (Q)
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade* (Q)
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Phoenix at Dallas
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal (Q)
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Kyrie Irving
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|Naji Marshall*
|PJ Washington
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Daniel Gafford
Washington at Memphis
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Carlton Carrington
|Carlton Carrington
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Kyshawn George
|Kyshawn George
|C
|Alexandre Sarr
|Alexandre Sarr
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.*
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|SF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Zach Edey
|Zach Edey
Houston at Oklahoma City
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Luguentz Dort
|Isaiah Joe
|SF
|Jalen Williams
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Aaron Wiggins*
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
Miami at Denver
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Nikola Jovic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray* (Q)
|Russell Westbrook
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Peyton Watson
|Peyton Watson
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Portland at Minnesota
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Mike Conley
|Mike Conley
|SG
|Anthony Edwards
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Jaden McDaniels
|Jaden McDaniels
|PF
|Julius Randle
|Julius Randle
|C
|Rudy Gobert
|Rudy Gobert
Philadelphia at LA Lakers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyle Lowry*
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Andre Drummond
|Andre Drummond
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell (Q)
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves (Q)
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura* (Q)
|Max Christie
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis* (Q)
|Jaxson Hayes
LA Clippers at Sacramento
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Norman Powell
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Terance Mann
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|Kevin Huerter
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
