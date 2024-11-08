Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Friday 11/8/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Indiana at Charlotte

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard (Q) Andrew Nembhard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller (Q) Brandon Miller PF Grant Williams* (Q) Miles Bridges C Taj Gibson Taj Gibson

Atlanta at Detroit

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Dyson Daniels Dyson Daniels SF Zaccharie Risacher Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Isaiah Stewart* Jalen Duren

New Orleans at Orlando

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jose Alvarado (Q) Jose Alvarado SG Brandon Boston Jr.* Jordan Hawkins SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson (Q) Zion Williamson C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anthony Black* Jalen Suggs SG Jalen Suggs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner PF Franz Wagner Tristan Da Silva C Moritz Wagner* Goga Bitadze

Brooklyn at Boston

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith C Ben Simmons* (Q) Nicolas Claxton

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum PF Neemias Queta Al Horford C Al Horford Neemias Queta

Milwaukee at New York

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Gary Trent Jr.* Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (Q) Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Golden State at Cleveland

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski* (Q) Moses Moody SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green (Q) Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade* (Q) Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Phoenix at Dallas

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal (Q) Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF Naji Marshall* PJ Washington C Daniel Gafford Daniel Gafford

Washington at Memphis

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Carlton Carrington Carlton Carrington SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Kyshawn George Kyshawn George C Alexandre Sarr Alexandre Sarr

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scotty Pippen Jr.* Ja Morant SG Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells SF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. C Zach Edey Zach Edey

Houston at Oklahoma City

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Luguentz Dort Isaiah Joe SF Jalen Williams Luguentz Dort PF Aaron Wiggins* Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

Miami at Denver

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Nikola Jovic Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray* (Q) Russell Westbrook SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Peyton Watson Peyton Watson C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Portland at Minnesota

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Deni Avdija PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

Minnesota Timberwolves Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Mike Conley Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert

Philadelphia at LA Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyle Lowry* Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Andre Drummond Andre Drummond

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell (Q) D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves (Q) Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura* (Q) Max Christie PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis* (Q) Jaxson Hayes

LA Clippers at Sacramento

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Norman Powell SF Norman Powell Terance Mann PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Kevin Huerter Kevin Huerter SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

